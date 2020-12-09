Keanu Reeves endorsed as Game Awards attraction

Through his social networks, Geoff Keighley, organizer and host of The Game Awards, confirmed that Keanu Reeves will be present at the 2020 edition of the biggest annual celebration of games.

Johnny Silverhand of Cyberpunk 2077 will be another presenter at The Game Awards 2020, and is expected to join Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan and many other big names in what promises to be one of the biggest awards of all the times.

The pre-show of The Game Awards 2020 is scheduled to start at 7 pm (Brasília time) this Thursday (10). As for the main event, it is expected to start shortly after 9 pm.

What are your expectations for TGA 2020? Leave your answer in the comments.



