Keanu Reeves Denies Playing Cyberpunk 2077; Contrary To What CD Projekt Says

Keanu Reeves: Although CD Projekt assured that the actor had already played the title, the also protagonist of Matrix contradicts Adam Kicinski. These are his statements.

Keanu Reeves has not played Cyberpunk 2077, contrary to what the CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kicinski said at the time, who assured that the actor had already enjoyed the Polish firm’s video game back in November 2020, when they were scarce. weeks to the world premiere of the play.

The renowned actor, who has given various interviews during these weeks on the occasion of the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in theaters at the end of December, has had no qualms about admitting that he has not played Cyberpunk 2077 yet, thus contradicting the manager of the responsible company of the title. Speaking to The Verge and also taking advantage of the premiere of the surprising demo The Matrix Awakens, which presents a photorealistic city under the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, Reeves has answered “no” when asked about his impressions at the controls with Cyberpunk 2077.

“No, I mean I’ve seen demos, but I’ve never played it,” he admits. Despite the fact that he played one of the main characters, Johnny Silverhand, the truth is that he doesn’t have to have played the title if he doesn’t want to or doesn’t feel like it; but it has been shocking that these statements appear when Kicinski said just the opposite.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series in Q1 2022

If we look back, Adam Kicinski appeared before shareholders in the presentation of financial results before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. During the question and answer session, the CEO was very clear in his answer: “He has already played”, referring to Keanu Reeves. “But, as far as I know, he still hasn’t finished it. […] Although, of course, he has already played and he loves it ”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series players can play via backward compatibility; the new generation version will be requested until the first quarter of 2022. The update to next gen consoles will be free for those who already have the title purchased on PS4 or Xbox One.