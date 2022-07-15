Keanu Reeves commented that he might play Batman in a live action movie

Although three other actors are currently wearing masks, Keanu Reeves says that playing Batman would be a dream. Since his debut in Detective Comics #27 of 1939, Batman has become a cultural attraction in the superhero genre, expanding far beyond the pages of DC comics to a giant media franchise, including movies, TV shows, video games, theme park rides and more. more. Batman made his live—action debut in the 1943 TV series of the same name, starring Lewis Wilson as the Dark Knight and Douglas Kraft as his buddy Robin.

Batman’s popularity began to grow in the 60s thanks to a TV show and a feature film directed by Adam West, when the character eventually returned to the big screen in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton. Over the past 30 years, the role has continued to change hands in both film and television, some of the most famous names including Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. After changing the plans of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe, the studio will launch a reboot of the solo movie franchise with Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves in “Batman,” but as Affleck prepares to dress up, reportedly for his latest outing in “The Flash,” while Keaton is set for several DCEU appearances, another actor is ready to throw his name in the ring to play the hero of Gotham.

During a conversation with Extra about his performance as a caped crusader in DC League of Super-Pets, Keanu Reeves commented that he might be playing Batman live. The John Wick actor said it would be a “dream” to play the iconic DC superhero, although he noted that other actors already playing the role will most likely not be called up in the near future. See what Reeves said below:

“It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson got Batman right now and he’s doing great, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

Previously, Reeves had the opportunity to play Batman in a live action movie in the 1995 Batman Forever movie, when Joel Schumacher replaced Tim Burton, which led to Keaton’s departure from the franchise. Having turned down the role, Reeves has since expressed regret that he missed the opportunity to don the Batman mantle, as did Ethan Hawke, who was also approached for the role in the 1995 film. Val Kilmer eventually became Batman in the film and received generally positive reviews from viewers for his take on the character, even though the film as a whole divided critics and viewers with its unassuming approach.

Batman Forever is not the last opportunity for Reeves to try on the role of Batman, as the actor voices the character in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super–Pets, which has already received positive reviews from fans of the character, including the director. Kevin Smith. Also, since Reeves is currently working on both a film and a TV adaptation of his BRZRKR graphic novels, and has also met with Marvel’s Kevin Feige for a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like the star’s future in the superhero genre is bright. The wait for Reeves’ comeback in the comic book genre has come to an end, as the DC League of Super-Pets will be released in theaters on July 29.