Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie in Love?

There are rumors that Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves have a secret relationship and that they even went on vacation together.

Keanu Reeves was apparently dating Angelina Jolie. The couple has not been seen by the public. But the gossip columns had been speculating on secret travels and adventures.

The star of the Matrix is ​​a straightforward man, who avoids unnecessary focus and keeps a low profile. Does this mean that the actor maintains a connection with Jolie outside of the spotlight?

Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie in a low key relationship?

A couple of years ago a rumor started that Speed ​​actor Keanu Reeves was dating Jolie. The duo reportedly took a top-secret vacation to an isolated island in Greece.

The two apparently entered each other’s circle when Reeves’ mother became Jolie’s neighbor. The 6 children of actress Angelina Jolie, supposedly, enjoyed the company of Reeves.

Also apparently, Keanu was a good influence on the actress and possessed the qualities that she wanted in a man. But of course, no one heard a peep regarding this rumor because the alleged couple kept it firmly a secret. Although fans would go wild, it would be amazing if these two got together.

The couple don’t even move in the same circles

John Wick star Keanu Reeves has never dated Angelina Jolie. The Maleficent actress is currently involved in a divorce battle with Brad Pitt, including the fight for custody of her children. Plus, the Salt actress is simply focused on raising her children.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has been dating American visual artist Alexandra Grant. Without a single doubt, if there was something between the two A-listers, the media would have been on top like hungry dogs.

Also, there was another false report about Angelina having secret sleepovers with Bradley Cooper. These rumors are only because Angie is currently single. And the media can’t digest a successful single parent.



