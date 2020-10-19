Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant share a soft kiss.

Actor Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant were caught in the throes of romance in Berlin.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, are as adorable as ever! The cute couple was spotted kissing in Germany over the weekend.

The actor was photographed kissing his beloved goodbye through the window of his car outside a hotel in Berlin over the weekend.

Reeves, 56, sported a pair of jeans, a black jacket and brown boots as he shared the cute romantic moment with Grant, 47, who was sitting behind the wheel of the sedan.

what a cute couple,, im soft pic.twitter.com/I0IIGVdJ1W — avi (@keanusbodyguard) October 18, 2020

Reeves is currently in Berlin for production on the long-awaited fourth installment in The Matrix franchise, which was temporarily halted over coronavirus concerns earlier in the year.

The couple have reportedly been together in Berlin since early summer, when filming resumed.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra considering getting married?

While Grant has made a name for himself in the art world, he also began to gain attention in Hollywood after holding hands with Reeves in November 2019 when the two made their first public appearance together on the red carpet.

“I think everyone I met called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Grant said in an interview with Vogue UK in May.

As for whether Grant, who has been a bridesmaid seven times and officiated at a wedding, is thinking about getting married, she replied, “Love on all levels is very important to my identity. How is that to evade the question? I think isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships. ” Do you think the actor and the artist should get married?



