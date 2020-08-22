KC2500: New high performance SSD in Kingston, Brazil

The manufacturer Kingston presented on the Brazilian market a new SSD model aimed at “gamers, enthusiasts and corporate users”. This is the KC2500, a solid state drive with up to 2 TB of storage capacity.

On average, it has 3,500 MB / s read speed and 2,900 MB / s write speed. The SDD also features a PCIe NVMe 3.0 (4) interface and a compact M.2 format, which means good performance combined with space savings.

In addition, the robust 96-layer NAND 3D TLC technology improves workflow on desktops and workstations.

In terms of security, the unit features 256-bit AES encryption, integrated support for Microsoft eDrive and compatibility with TGC Opal 2.0 security management solutions, such as Symantec, McAfee and WinMagic.

Availability

Kingston’s KC2500 SSDs are already on sale in the Brazilian market. It is available in four capacity variations: 250 GB (R $ 672.82), 500 GB (R $ 1,164.59), 1T B (R $ 2,082.24) and 2TB (R $ 4,070.47). For more information, just consult the manufacturer’s website.



