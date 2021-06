Kazuya From Tekken is Confirmed in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Kazuya: During today’s Nintendo Direct (15) at E3 2021, the company revealed that Kazuya, one of the protagonists of Tekken, will be the new Super Smash Bros. fighter. Ultimate.

Check out the trailer:

Unfortunately, Kazuya still doesn’t have a confirmed release date on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but there will be a conference on June 28th to show more character details.