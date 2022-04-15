Kaylene Lowry from Teen Mom 2 tells Which of Her 4 Sons is the Hardest to Raise: We “fight”

Quarrel with children! Cailin Lowry realized which of her four sons was the easiest—and hardest—to raise.

“Isaac and I butt each other 100 percent,” the 30—year-old Teen Mom 2 star told her friend Lindsay Chrisley over lunch on Tuesday, April 12, an MTV show clip when asked about her “heaviest” child.

Graduates of the “16 Years Old” and “Pregnant” program noted that she and the 12-year-old child she shares with Joe Rivera are “most similar” compared to her other three sons. The Pennsylvania native is also the mother of 8-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marrokin, as well as 4-year-old Lux and 20-month-old Creed with Chris Lopez.

The author of the book “Vanity and the Heart” called Lincoln an “angel” and her two younger children “hybrids”, explaining: “You never know what you’re going to get.”

In the confession, the reality TV star explained that she and 29-year-old Marrokin “have the most in common when it comes to parenting goals, both long-term and short-term, as well as commitments and studies.”

Lowry went on to say, “In this aspect, I would say that raising Lincoln is much easier than raising some other children. I don’t think Chris and I would have matched up on a lot of things. Lux is with me 95 percent of the time, and I don’t feel like someone who can keep a schedule six days a month should be able to make parental decisions.”

The author of the book “Pride is more important than Pity” has never shied away from describing the dynamics of her relationship with her parents over the years.

In January, the MTV star told her Instagram followers that she and Marrokin had no “conflict,” writing: “Javi is as passionate and practical with his kids as I am… we just don’t talk unless we have to.”

At the time, Lowry explained that she wasn’t talking to Rivera, 30, or Lopez, 28, “at all,” calling her relationship with Lopez the most “difficult” two months later.

“Time with both parents is so important, and it benefits not only them, but me,” the host of the podcast “Baby Mama No Drama” wrote on Instagram in March. “I want my kids to have a relationship with their father, but Chris’ ability to raise these kids is very different from Javi and Joe’s ability.”