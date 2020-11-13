Katy Perry will perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

Katy Perry is confirmed to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards and her performance will be a huge milestone for the American Idol judge for multiple reasons.

Katy Perry is ready to make her big comeback on stage after giving birth in August.

The pop singer will give her first postpartum performance at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced on Friday, November 13.

You won’t want to miss Katy Perry’s performance, which will feature a world premiere performance of her song “Only Love” from her latest album, Smile. The album went on sale over the summer, just two days after she welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom with her partner, Orlando Bloom.

This year’s American Music Awards also coincide with another big milestone for Katy: the 10th anniversary of her debut with “Firework” on the 2010 show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHioMgJnOBY/?utm_source=ig_embed

Since then, Katy Perry has really turned on the light and let it shine. “Firework” was nominated for record of the year at the Grammys and won the coveted MTV VMA Video of the Year award.

Katy Perry celebrates her motherhood and musical achievements

The 36-year-old new mother has reached many other milestones since giving birth to the baby, including the first time she was seen outside the home, her return to work in October as an American Idol judge, her first birthday as a mom, and her first appearance on an awards show at the CMT awards last month.

The artist has been on cloud nine since she brought Daisy into the world, as she shared with her fans, “We float with love and awe for our daughter’s safe arrival.”

But the “Wide Awake” singer has also stayed real about the not-so-bright parts of motherhood, sharing an unfiltered selfie in her mom’s bra just days after giving birth.

This year, the five-time American Music Awards winner will join the 2020 AMAs with Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes, who will sing their hearts out for fans. The host, Taraji P. Henson joked, “It’s going to be a night of electrifying music.”



