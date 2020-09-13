Katy Perry will have her own documentary

Katy Perry will make a documentary about the arrival of her daughter Daisy in her life and that of Orlando Bloom.

The singer Katy Perry surprised all her loyal fans by revealing that one of her plans is to launch a documentary about what her life is like with her current partner Orlando Bloom and her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who will be just three weeks old. .

This information was revealed by the Wired column of the Daily Star, who had the opportunity to speak with Katy Perry about this new documentary, which will not only talk about Orlando Bloom and his daughter Daisy, as she mentioned that images will also be included backstage of his tour of concerts belonging to his album ‘Witness’.

“We actually only have five chapters and maybe it’s eight, nine or 10 chapters and I have amazing images, I’m always documenting things,” the singer told the Daily Star.

Katy Perry wants to share her experience as a mother

Katy Perry, who shared several moments of her pregnancy with her followers on social networks, is determined to continue making part of her intimate life known to her followers, as happened in the documentary ‘Part Of Me’, in which showed when Russel Brand filed for divorce within minutes of going on stage.

On the other hand, the singer pointed out that Taylor Swift was one of the people who motivated her to document fragments of her life and share it with fans, since she revealed that the Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’ about the ‘Cardigan’ interpreter la It was quite surprising for all the time that he has been documenting what happens in his life.

So far it is unknown when the documentary that tells of Katy Perry’s experiences with Orlando Bloom and her daughter Daisy will be released, but the news has moved her fans a lot, who thank her for the fact that she makes part of her life known to them private.

Will you see the new Katy Perry documentary? Do you consider yourself a fan of the singer? Leave your answer in the comments.



