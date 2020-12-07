Katy Perry reveals her belt in Carolina Sandoval style

Katy Perry has left her followers with their mouths open by sharing a short video on her official Instagram account.

The singer can be seen walking figuratively as if she were on a fashion runway. Perry wore an electric blue laminated trench coat, high-heeled sneakers with glitter details and long blonde hair accentuating the look with huge chandelier earrings. The complete outfit made her show off a slim and slim figure.

The shocking thing is that the partner of actor Orlando Bloom for a moment lifts her coat exposing and in full view of all, that she uses a powerful spanx-type girdle.

The act of the interpreter of “Teenage Dream” made us think of Carolina Sandoval, the “queen of girdles”.

And it is only a few months ago that she gave birth to little Daisy Dove, which has meant that the singer has not fully recovered her figure. But this has not stopped Perry as she has already returned to work and is currently promoting her latest album released in November entitled “Smile”.



