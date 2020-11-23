Katy Perry dedicated her song to her Father

Katy Perry prepares for her 2020 American Music Awards performance with “Only Love” ft. Darius Rucker She dedicates it to her dad!

Katy Perry and Darius Rucker have surprised fans with the announcement that they will be joining forces for a performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, and it should be particularly meaningful to the singer, who dedicates it to her father.

“Tonight’s @amas performance is for my dad,” Katy Perry wrote on Instagram, where she shared an adorable baby photo just before the show on Sunday night (Nov 22).

Katy Perry premieres song at American Music Awards

Together, Katy Perry and Darius Rucker will sing “Only Love,” part of the pop star’s album Smile, who revealed support for the country singer earlier in the day.

The AMA’s appearance will mark the first time that Katy Perry performs the track live at the event where artists such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are nominated.

“Excited to share that I’ll be joining @KatyPerry for a special #OnlyLove performance on @AMAs TONIGHT at 8 / 7c on ABC!” she joked on Twitter, with a photo of the couple sitting at a distance from each other on a stage.

Katy Perry confirmed the plan with her own tweet about the 2020 American Music Awards: “I went back to church, met a new friend @dariusrucker and found #OnlyLove,” she wrote. “Tune in to Katheryn on @AMAs tonight at 8 / 7c on @abcnetwork.”

This year's show will also include performances by BTS, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Jennifer Lopez, and Maluma, and more.




