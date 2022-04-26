Katy Perry Cringes After “American Idol” Contestant Sings ex John Mayer’s Song: “You have to wikipedia me”

A few friendly tips. Katy Perry had a hilarious reaction when an American Idol contestant sang a track by her ex-boyfriend John Mayer, and she gave him advice that he could use in the future.

“I feel like maybe you should write me wikipedia,” the 37—year-old “Roar” singer joked on Monday, April 25, on an episode of the Fox series after Noah Thompson sang 44-year-old Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare.” “I chose John Denver. !”

Perry’s colleague Luke Bryan admitted that he chose the melody for the 20-year-old Thompson. “It’s a great song,” the California native told the singer. “You did a great job, but I can’t talk anymore.

Then the Grammy nominee hid under the table while 45-year-old Brian and Lionel Richie tried to comfort her. “Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” she joked.

The Never Really Over singer and the Connecticut native dated from 2012 to 2014. In August 2013, they released a duet called Who You Love, which appeared on the album Mayer Paradise Valley.

Three years later, the musician Dead & Company admitted that he wrote “Still Feel Like Your Man” about his ex-girlfriend. — Who else could I be thinking about? He told The New York Times in March 2017. “And by the way, it shows that I haven’t met many people in the last five or six years. It was my only relationship. So give it to me, people.”

The song had lines like “I still keep your shampoo in the shower / In case you want to wash your hair.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner said he still fondly remembers the track he recorded with Perry when they were dating. “It’s a funny song,” he said in a February Backstage interview with Andy Cohen. “I think he’s aging pretty well. I think it’s a very sweet song. I think this song is great, and I think Katie sounds great in it.”

After breaking up with Mayer, Perry began dating Orlando Bloom, with whom she began dating in 2016. The duo briefly broke up in 2017, but they later reconciled and got engaged in February 2019. The pop star and 45-year-old actor Troy had a daughter. Daisy, it’s 20 months now, August 2020. Bloom also has an 11-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Mayer, for his part, has not been publicly involved with anyone since his breakup with Perry. “I sleep next to a row of pillows,” the guitarist told the audience at a March concert in Las Vegas. “Sometimes I put my laptop on top of a row of pillows. Sometimes I hide my phone there. Sometimes I lose my remote there. But I mean, this pile of pillows doesn’t take offense at me, doesn’t hate me, and doesn’t humiliate me.”