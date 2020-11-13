Katy Perry, BTS, and others join Disney Holiday Singalong

“Disney Holiday Singalong” is a couple of weeks away and the list of celebrities has already been revealed: Katy Perry, Adam Lambert and even BTS will be present

The third holiday edition of Disney’s Singalong franchise has announced its first round of artists for this year.

The Disney Holiday Singalong will have Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, Pink and Kerry Washington lending their talents to the special festive. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

The music show also returns to Ryan Seacrest as host. It will air on Monday, November 30 from 8 to 9 p.m. ET / PT.

Disney Holiday Singalong performances include:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

PINK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

The special also raises awareness of Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, which leads to Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it is needed most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can donate to children and families in need this holiday season and raise resources for those in need.

More surprises for Disney Singalong this Christmas

The joy is joined by Disney on Broadway, returning to the New Amsterdam Theater for the first time since March. Members of the Broadway cast of The Lion King and Aladdin will join the North American tour companies for Frozen.

Disney Music Group’s seven-member a cappella group DCappella also comes together to hear some sounds of the season, singing carols throughout the show and encouraging viewers at home to sing along.

The hour-long music event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to Disney tunes and classic holiday carols, the details of which will be featured live on Somagnews.

Earlier this year, ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II drew a combined 22.3 million viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

On its April debut, The Disney Family Singalong premiered as the highest-rated television show among adults 18-49 (3.4 / 16) on any channel on any night since the Oscars aired on ABC in February. .

The Disney Holiday Singalong is produced by Done + Dusted. Executive producers include Done + Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez, and RJ Durell.

Which of all the invited artists to "Disney Holiday Singalong" is your favorite? Which Christmas performance are you most looking forward to?




