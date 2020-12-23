Katie Price doesn’t want a proposal for Christmas

Katie Price (42) apparently knows exactly how her next application should be – or at least how it shouldn’t be. The former pit slut is currently head over heels in love with the car dealer Carl Woods . To make the love happiness of the two lovebirds perfect, only one thing is missing: The couple want to form the bond for life . But for this Carl must first propose to the reality TV star – Katie already has precise ideas about this .

Across The Sun made Katie clear that they would definitely be surprised if you treasure the question of all questions. Therefore, a proposal on the festival of love is an absolute no-go: “Under no circumstances will he put a ring on my finger at Christmas – that is far too clichéd. He will do it when I least expect it,” said the 42-year-old clearly. Her partner Carl obviously seems to have internalized that too: “She won’t even expect it,” added the future husband.

After all, such a moment should be something unique – but a proposal for Christmas should certainly trigger a dejavu in Katie . After all, Kieran Hayler (33), husband number three, got on his knees in front of her on Christmas Eve.



