Katie Maloney reflects that Tom Schwartz “prefers everyone else” to her on the eve of the split: “I started to feel really uncomfortable”

Identification of signs. Katie Maloney told how long it took her to realize that she was ready to break off her relationship with Tom Schwartz.

“Subconsciously [I knew] maybe longer because I was aware of these certain patterns and behaviors of things that I didn’t agree with. I started to feel very uncomfortable,” the 35—year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star said during a clip from the “Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford” podcast, which was posted on Bravo’s fan page on Tuesday, June 7. “I didn’t “I didn’t invest 12 years in this relationship, I didn’t marry this person because I eventually wanted to get divorced.”

During the episode, Maloney recalled that she had come to the conclusion that she did not want to continue her marriage.

“It seemed to me that he chose everyone else in the room and in his life before me. I thought I didn’t know that I was more in love,” she continued. “It’s really scary because when you’re with someone for so long, and it’s so familiar, so comfortable and so safe, you don’t notice these emotions.”

Earlier this year, Maloney and 39-year-old Schwartz made headlines when they announced their separation. “I never would have thought that I would have to make such a statement. But I feel it’s important to talk openly about my life with you,” the Utah native wrote on Instagram in March. “After 12 years of adventures in our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This finale does not meet with resentment or hostility, there is no choice of sides. We deeply admire each other, and we will always cherish our friendship.”

In the same month, the former waitress of SUR openly spoke about her decision to end the relationship. “The best and only way I can describe it is to just wake up and hear this voice that was getting louder and louder. [Also] just the events in my life and in our relationship become the center of attention and feel their weight on themselves,” she shared during an episode of her podcast “You’re going to love me.”

Schwartz, for his part, later defended still wearing an engagement ring during the breakup. “It’s not something I cling to and need,” the Minnesota native said during the show Spilling Tea Live with Zach Peter and Adam Newell in April. “There was such a deep love there, and I feel naked without it. I’m not clinging. I’m not.”

Since then, the former couple has documented the process of their move less than three months after filing for divorce. “Update… if you’re interested… I just live among a sea of boxes,” Maloney wrote in her Instagram stories earlier this month. “Moving in 2 days.”

Co-owner Tom-Tom also took to social media to mock major life changes. “Children of divorce,” he signed a photo of the duo’s dogs.