Stay loyal. Katie Mullaney fully understands why her VanderPump Prense rules Cokar Lala Kent Cut Ties with Tom Schwartz after learning that he’s hanging out with his ex foyan, Randall Emmett.

“And so for anyone to decide to maintain and maintain a relationship or friendship going [with her], we kind of knew it was interruptions.”

The US confirmed in November 2021 that Kent and Emmett, 51, called it quits after having engaged in September 2018. The former couple welcomed daughter Ocean, now 13 months old, in March 2021. The reality star has since claimed that Emmett cheated on her a month that she gave birth, but he has yet to comment on the claims. As she continues to work through her split, Kent revealed that she is shunned by Schwartz, 39, because of his bond with the director.

“The least supportive [Kostar] [Tom] Sandoval, [he] hasn’t asked me yet, for example, if I’m OK or acknowledged him at all. And I found out that [Tom] Schwartz hung up with this man the other day, so I cut it out: “A line the actress said during an interview on the clock that was happening live with Andy Cohen on April 11th.” Not the type of person to say, “You have to choose a side,” but in this situation, if you don’t choose your side, or you stay in Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you.

Mullaney, for her part, can see why Kent felt betrayed. “If that’s how she wants to do it, then I can’t blame her for it,” she explained to us. “I mean, given everything I know about what went on and how she feels, I can feel the same, which would be honest, you know.”

The Utah native is currently going through a split of her, announcing her separation from Schwartz. “After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney wrote in a statement shared via Instagram at the time. “This ending is not met with resentment or hostility, with no sides to choose from. We have a deep admiration for each other that will always remain, and we take our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support each other’s happiness.”

She officially filed for divorce on March 22. After their split, Mullaney says she and Tomtom Cofounter have remained friendly, telling us it’s “the best scenario, honestly,” to stay on good terms with her ex.

“It was really loving and peaceful, and we still have a really amazing friendship. We’re still-like, we’re going to hang out and go out for lunch, and it’s not negative in any way,” she continued. “I mean, it’s sad and it’s the end of an era for both of us, but we want to just move on and unravel in the most peaceful, worldly way possible.”

The estranged couples have received a lot of kindness from their fellow VanderPump PRETLERS representing the members as they navigate their new relationship. “Everyone was really very supportive,” Maloney revealed. “We’ve all been like a family for so many years, so everyone was there for both of us. … Everyone reached out and signed up and were extremely supportive.”