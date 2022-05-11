Katie Holmes kisses new man Bobby Wooten III during a date in New York

PDA warning! Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III made no secret of their romance while in New York over the weekend.

The lovers kissed during a break from a bike date in the Big Apple. Holmes was wearing a striped T-shirt, green jacket and sunglasses when she got cozy with the musician.

Wooten, for his part, was wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki trousers and a shoulder bag when he kissed the “Batman Begins” actress on Mother’s Day. (Holmes’ 16-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, did not appear with the couple during a romantic outing.)

Last month, the two sparked relationship rumors when they were seen kissing and holding hands in New York on April 27.

The duo were photographed wandering around Central Park and enjoying a day at the Guggenheim Museum almost a year after Holmes broke up with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The Coda actress was first linked to 34-year-old Vitolo in September 2020 when they were spotted getting close in New York.

After two months, everything became serious. A source exclusively told us at the time that Holmes “feels so blessed to have a focused, down-to-earth, kind-hearted companion who is unaffected by fame and who puts happiness and traditional values first.”

Despite their seemingly instant connection, in April 2021, Us reported that the duo was taking “space” from each other. A month later, Us confirmed that the relationship “came to naught” and ended forever.

“They realized that it was better for them to remain friends. There was no drama with the breakup, and in fact they are still friends,” an insider told us in May 2021, noting that the breakup occurred about two weeks before. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed spending time together — it just didn’t work out. She’s focused on becoming a mom and on her upcoming projects.”

Ahead of her romance with Vitolo, the Kennedy graduate was in a long-term relationship with Jamie Foxx. Holmes dated the 54-year-old Ray star from 2013 to 2019.

Before spending time with Fox, the “Part of April” actress was married to 50-year-old Cruz. The duo broke up in 2012 after six years of marriage.