Katie Hilton confused Lizzie with Precious Gabourey Sidibe

Katie Hilton’s appearance on the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” took an awkward turn during the game “Does Katie Recognize them?”

“Okay, Katie, we’re going to show you a picture of a person, Crystal [Kung Minkoff] will guess if Katie can name the person, Katie will tell,” Andy Cohen explained on Wednesday, August 10.

Not recognizing Ryan Reynolds or Jean Smart, Hilton seemed to think she knew Lizzo.

“I feel what I feel. Precious?” Paris Hilton’s mother asked.

Cohen and Minkoff laughed before the host hid his face behind question cards.

“She is precious, however! Lizzo is priceless,— Minkoff said.

“That’s what I call her,” Hilton replied. “Her nickname is dear to me.”

The “friend” of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” confused the singer “About Damn Time” with the actress Gabourey Sidibe, who played the main character in the 2009 film “Treasure”.

Keanu Reeves was next, and although the actor’s name escaped her, Hilton said she had met him in the past.

“He was at the cinema, we were in Paris with Jack Nicholson,” she said.

OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/Gw9eQILsOl

— Denver Sean. (@dnvrsn) August 11, 2022

Did the first Hilton get it right? A graduate of the series “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Vicki Gunvalson.

Although she called Joy Behar “Joyce,” Hilton insisted that they “come back.”

“Joyce, I love her,” she said. “She’s Joyce to me.”

Then Hilton was “on a roll”, correctly naming Karen Hueger, Harry Hamlin and Cherie Zampino.

WWHL viewers reacted quickly to the game on social media, and many were upset by Lizzo’s remark.

“YOU JUST SAW, KATIE HILTON SAID SHE THOUGHT LIZZO WAS PRECIOUS #WWHL #RHOBH,” one user tweeted.

Another viewer wrote: “This Katie Hilton clip is ruined, and you all know it. Lizzo goes about her business, but all people do is make fun of her, and this time it wasn’t even intentional. This time she caught a tramp, and I would like someone to come up and say something.”

“I know Katie Hilton doesn’t know much, but how the hell did she manage to confuse Lizzo with Gabourey Sidibe?” a third person tweeted. “It certainly plays the role of ‘we’re all like them.'”

A fourth fan tweeted: “If Katie Hilton didn’t know who Lizzo was, she could have just said, ‘I don’t know who she is,’ but for her first thought of becoming a movie character, there wasn’t even an actress’ real name. disrespectful af. How do you all talk so stupidly about “it’s okay, she didn’t know who she was.”