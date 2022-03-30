Katie Hilton and Rick Hilton reveal the gender of pregnant Nicky Hilton’s third child: “We are very excited”

Lily-Grace and Teddy have a baby brother! Katie Hilton and Rick Hilton have revealed the sex of their pregnant daughter Nicky Hilton’s third child by James Rothschild.

“This is our first grandson,— the 66-year-old businessman told Extra on Tuesday, March 29. “So we’re very excited.”

The Hilton & Hyland co-founder noted that the 38-year-old fashion designer was “telling people” the gender of his upcoming arrival, clarifying: “I don’t speak out of turn.”

Katie, 63, chimed in, calling her future daughter “really happy” about the news. “She’s doing great,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star added. “She works a lot. You wouldn’t know it, but she has a bump.”

“They say the best things in life happen in threesomes,” the model signed her Instagram post at the time.

The daughter-in-law of the socialite Tessa Hilton commented on the upload on social networks with emoticons in the form of hearts, and Morgan Stewart from Rich Kids of Beverly Hills wrote: “YESSSS”. Lilly Galici from Shahs of Sunset added: “Congratulations!”

The announcement was made two months after Nicky attended the wedding of Paris Hilton’s older sister and Carter Reum. The 41-year-old graduate of Simple Life has openly declared her desire to have children with the entrepreneur, who is also 41 years old, since then.

The DJ plans to be “as strict” as mom, Paris Drew Barrymore said in January.

“I’m so afraid that one day I’ll have a teenager,” explained the author of “Confessions of an Heiress” during her appearance on the Drew Barrymore show. “And now I realize that when my baby London, who [that’s what] I’m going to call, comes out one night and slips away, I’m going to be so upset, so scared. I will have, for example, a tracker on my phone.”

At the moment, the star of Paris in Love is Lily’s loving aunt Grace and Teddy, as Nicky told us in October 2019.

“They just think she’s, like, a doll,” the “Cooking with Paris” star said at the time. “When she comes to New York, I’ll take them to her attic, and they’ll just look at her dolls, her trinkets, her figurines, and then at the dogs, and they’re just in heaven. …Paris is like a big baby herself. So I think one day she will be a wonderful mother.”