Katia and Freydis’ connections with Ivar

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second part of Vikings season 6, which will hit fan screens on December 30, 2020 via Amazon Prime Video.

The new promotional teaser for the final episodes of Vikings left fans shocked and confused as they saw Princess Katia’s resemblance to Freydis, who was strangled to death at the hands of Ivar in the previous season.

Therefore, Vikings fans began to question the true identity of the princess. Is this a reincarnation of Freydis or is it an illusion in Ivar’s mind?

Fans should remember that while Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) was in Kiev, he was shocked when he met Katia, Oleg’s new wife, by her exact resemblance to that of his ex-wife Freydis.

In this sense, Ivar was puzzled by Freydis’s strange ghostly vision, leaving him wondering about the presence of the mysterious princess.

Fortunately, the creator of Vikings, revealed if it is a supernatural fact or is simply a vision of Ivar, who felt tortured. In this regard, series showrunner Michael Hirst revealed to Express.co.uk the truth about the mystery of Princess Katia and Freydis and their connection to Ivar. This is what the creator of Vikings said:

“It’s about his mind. To me, he was never the same woman, but you had to be able to see the same thing as Ivar. Ivar had real feelings for Freydis.” I killed him without apparent scruples, but I think he suffers from remorse. ”

Vikings fans know that actress Alicia Agneson plays both characters, Katia and Freydis; therefore, Ivar’s vision is a sign of mental torture and guilt for the murder of his wife.



