Kathy Gregson-MacLeod Releases New EP “Songs Written For piano” and Shares Video of “White Lies”

Scottish singer-songwriter Kathy Gregson-MacLeod has released her new EP “Songs Written for Piano” and shared a video for the latest single “White Lies” — watch both below.

The new EP of five tracks by the rising artist includes the breakthrough track “complex”, as well as a live version recorded by a string ensemble of 12 people, in addition to three new tracks.

The new single “White Lies”, co-written with Matt Maltese, is also out today (December 2) with a new video.

“I had the idea for this work very early on, in the process of releasing ‘Complex’ and all the madness around it,” the singer said of her second EP in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to release a stripped—down acoustic EP, and when “complex” – a song originally released in demo form with only piano and vocals — resonated with so many people, I felt it was a great opportunity to release a collection of works. who got into this world soundly and thematically.”

Listen to “songs written for piano” here and watch the video for “lies for salvation” below.

According to a press release, the new single “White Lies” tells the story of “separation from someone” you once loved. In the video, the singer watches an elderly couple in love from the side, unable to resist the charm of an old-fashioned romance.

“I wanted to talk about the feeling of being separated from someone you haven’t dreamed of for a long time,” the singer said of the new emotional single. “This is the very last song on the EP, and at the time of writing, I had gone through so many changes in my life and was the busiest I’ve ever been.

“I think in this process I felt disconnected from my feelings for this person. So when I started writing with Matt Maltese, the main question that arose was whether this feeling was a natural result of a slow estrangement or if I just managed to distract myself.”

She continued: “I was thrilled to be writing with Matt, who I had looked up to as an author for a long time, to the point that I didn’t even realize how special this song was until Matt sent the first demo. We only met that day, but it was such an honest writing process and the song was finished very quickly. It’s definitely one of my favorite songs I’ve written.”

In September of this year, Gregson-MacLeod signed a contract with Columbia Records after her 45-second clip on TikTok gained 100,000 views.

After the publication of “Complex” in the application with the inscription “here is my savior complex” on August 5, the singer woke up the next day from the comments of Gracie Abrams, Lennon Stella and Macy Peters.