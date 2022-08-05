Kathy Bates Joins Zac Efron and Joey King in New Netflix Romantic Comedy

Kathy Bates has joined the cast of the untitled romantic comedy Netflix, which also starred Zac Efron, Joey King and Nicole Kidman. The critically acclaimed actress became famous for her work in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller Misery, in which she won an Oscar for her role as the obsessed fan of writer Paul Sheldon Annie Wilkes. Bates has had a successful career, starring in dozens of films and television series, including Titanic and American Horror Story. Among her recent works is the film “House” in 2020. Now Bates’ latest project is revealed.

Variety reports that Bates will star in an untitled Netflix romantic comedy alongside Efron, King, Kidman and Lisa Koshy, who has also just landed the role. Little is known about the film, as logline reveals that it will follow “a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as an unexpected romance triggers comedic consequences for the trio, forcing them to face the complications of love, sex, and identity.” The film is based on a screenplay co-written by Carrie Soloman and Richard LaGravenese under the direction of LaGravenese. It is reported that filming will begin later in 2022.

Bates is an actress who plays in a variety of genres: the Netflix series “Scattered” and Melissa McCarthy’s “Tammy” showcase her comedic talents among many other projects. Efron and Kidman already worked together ten years ago on “The Paperboy,” and both of them are not new to comedy. Efron has demonstrated his humor in the films “Neighbors” and “Rescuers of Malibu,” and Kidman plays comedian Lucille Ball in the Oscar-nominated 2021 film “Being Ricardo.” With Bates on board, seeing the trio work together for the first time will be interesting for viewers, and hopefully more details will be revealed soon.