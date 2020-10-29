Katheryn Winnick will be in the last episode of the series

Lagertha may have found her missing in the latest Vikings installment, but series star Katheryn Winnick remained a vital member of the team in season six. Ahead of the show’s return, the actress announced some exciting news about her directing efforts on Instagram.

Devoted squire Lagertha (played by Katheryn Winnick) had a hair-raising ending in season six of the historical epic Vikings. After learning of a sinister prophecy, her terrifying fate finally arrived in episode six, Death and the Serpent.

Lagertha was warned that she would be killed by a son of her ex-husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Blinded by rage and insanity, Ragnar and Aslaug’s (Alyssa Sutherland) second son Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) fulfilled the prophecy and brought the series’ fan-favorite Viking warrior’s time to a violent end.

Despite being honored by a traditional Viking funeral, showrunner Michael Hirst and the production team clearly couldn’t get rid of Katheryn Winnick that easily. The star was able to properly say goodbye to her starring role in episode six, but Katheryn Winnick stayed behind the camera and directed a later chapter, Valhalla Can Wait.

Her directorial debut on the show was a fitting finale to Katheryn Winnick’s long stint on Vikings. The actress had previously directed an episode of her Wu Assassins series, but her efforts on this pivotal episode of the final season of Vikings were incredibly impressive for a second-time director.

Not only were Vikings fans awed by her directing skills, her work on Valhalla Can Wait earned her a nomination for this year’s Women’s Image Awards and Katheryn Winnick won the Best Director award.

Featuring the best of female talent in film and television, Katheryn Winnick took on prestigious talents like Chloé Zhao, director behind the acclaimed drama Nomadland.

Now that the star has made waves as both an actress and a director, there is a strong chance that Katheryn Winnick could get behind the camera again for the final stretch of Vikings season six that has all fans eager to get started.



