Katheryn Winnick: 3 reasons to watch Big Sky on Disney +!

Worn by Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick, the Big Sky series has just been released on Disney +. This is why it should not be missed!

It’s all hot, it just came out! Available since Tuesday, February 23, Big Sky is the brand new Disney + series. Led by Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick, this crime series promises to be gripping. But what is it really?

Big Sky is first of all the story of two private investigators, Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt. These two friends team up with a Jenny Hoyt, a former police officer and Cody’s ex-wife. Together, they will investigate to find 2 sisters kidnapped by a truck driver.

Enticing, isn’t it? Eh yes ! Big Sky’s primary strength is its compelling storyline. In addition, this double disappearance will give way to a much more important affair which will change everything for the characters. The protagonists who will also prove to be endearing and striking, as in Vikings!

The spectator will thus experience many twists and turns, great moments of tension and very intense dialogues. Thanks to this breathtaking pace, Big Sky establishes itself as a very addicting series. Even addictive!

In addition, the sublime sets of Big Sky are also one of the big assets of the series! Indeed, the series takes place in Montana in the United States. From large natural parks to lush forests, Big Sky offers magnificent images. A real treat for the eyes !

But, the main asset of the series remains undoubtedly its cast with small onions. A casting that will please Vikings fans.

Indeed, the great strength of Big Sky is its cast. Fans of Vikings will find Katheryn Winnick, the unforgettable Lagertha in the historic series!

So the actress changes her universe and slips into the shoes of ex-cop Jenny Hoyt. And the series is not left out!

At his side, we also find Kylie Bunbury. The actress noted for her appearances in the series Under the Dome and Twisted plays detective Cassie Dewell.

On the men’s side, the leading role is played by American Ryan Phillippe. While younger people do not know him as the star of Vikings, this actor rose to prominence in the 90’s and 2000’s through several films and series. In Big Sky, he plays private investigator Cody Hoyt!

By the way, fans of Little Fires Everywhere will recognize Jade Pettyjohn. Here she is playing one of the kidnapped young women! Likewise, fans of American Horror Story should not miss John Carroll Lynch, who plays the role of a cop.

Finally, the series is already talking about her thanks to the participation of Jesse James Keitel. And for good reason, the non-binary and transgender actor plays a transgender singer and prostitute in the series. A first !

In short, like Vikings, Big Sky has all the ingredients to make us spend sleepless nights and binge-watcher weekends!