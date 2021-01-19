Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) in a horror movie cast!

Former Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl is set to star in a horror movie soon! We tell you everything!

It was discovered in the famous medical series Grey’s Anatomy. Indeed, Katherine Heigl played the pretty Izzie Stevens in the series of Shonda Rhimes.

The actress has been on the show’s casting team since its inception. She did indeed arrive with the first wave of the internet at Seattle Grace Hospital.

But the actress will eventually leave the show in 2010, during season 6 of the show. His departure shocked fans of Grey’s Anatomy.

It was later learned that her departure was due to a bad relationship she had with the creator of the series, Shonda Rhimes. Indeed, Katherine Heigl had refused her prize at the Emmy Awards because she felt that her role did not deserve it.

Something that the director obviously did not appreciate very much. With the power to decide who can continue the Gray’s Anatomy adventure, Shonda Rhimes has made the choice to let her go.

Since then, the young woman has appeared in several films. We think of the films The Abominable Verity released in 2009 or Kiss & Kill released in 2010.

She was also featured in several comedies such as Baby Instructions released in 2010 and 27 Dresses released two years earlier.

But his filmography still seems very varied. Indeed, she has already appeared in horror films, including the famous film The Bride of Chucky. This year, she will star in a new horror movie!

KATHERINE HEIGL: FEAR THE RAIN

Katherine Heigl therefore returns to our screens with a new film entitled Fear the Rain. This is a psychological thriller.

The pretty blonde will also be sharing the screen with Jumanji actress Madison Iseman. Eh yes. The singer, actor and former jury of American Idol is also part of the cast of this new film.

In this feature film, the pretty blonde will play the role of Michelle. The latter is the wife of John, played by Connick Jr.

The two spouses also have a daughter, a young teenager named Rain Burroughs. Actress Madison Iseman plays the part of the girl.

The latter is schizophrenic. She therefore suffers from hallucinations on a daily basis. Eh yes. Rain then begins to hear voices coming from the next house.

She is then convinced that a little girl is being held captive and that she cries out for help. Rain tells her parents about it, but they don’t believe her.

She then decides to find the truth with the help of her friend Caleb, since he is the only one who seems to believe her. But is Caleb really real? Or is it the figment of the young girl’s imagination. That is the question !

Fear of Rain with Katherine Heigl will be available on February 12 in the United States. No release date has yet been specified for European countries. Case to be continued.