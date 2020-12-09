Kate’s Secret Revealed, Next Drama Story Also Revealed

Fan-favorite family drama This Is Us is experiencing the promised emotional rollercoaster ahead of season 5 that began airing on NBC on October 27.

As all fans of the drama This Is Us know, before season 5 appeared on screen series creator Dan Fogelman promised fans that Kate’s past would be revealed in the new installment, as well as a secret that neither Tobby knew it.

At the time, This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz also revealed that a shocking story for her character Kate would be told.

The last episode aired before the first season hiatus, showed fans the traumatic secret of her past, her toxic relationship with Marc (Austin Abrams) when they were teenagers, and her positive pregnancy test: When Kate Told Tobby , left him shocked.

Now, Dan Fogelman, the executive producer of This I Us, has said the next story about Kate will be “treacherous.” Therefore, fans will be able to get the answer when the drama returns from hiatus on January 5, 2021.



