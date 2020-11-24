Kate’s pregnancy box confusion makes fans impatient

Adult Kate hints at having a pregnancy test, yet several This Is Us fans took notice of the ovulation test box and are somewhat divided on whether the ovulation test was a mistake or intentional.

The box and the proof appear as Kate tells Toby about a traumatic memory from her youth in This Is Us. The implication is that Kate had a pregnancy that she hid from her family and then secretly had an abortion, but many think this is not the case.

Fans of This Is Us on social media have argued that Kate intended to take an ovulation test. If you did, it would mean you were trying to get pregnant or possibly avoiding it.

Regardless of the box, the actual test on Kate’s hand appears to be a pregnancy test. So if Kate wanted to get pregnant, the box scene and the test scene could have happened on different days in This Is Us.

The remaining theory is that it was a prop mix-up. But unlike other infamous props mistakes, it’s extremely noticeable, and even if it was too late to re-film the scene in This Is Us.

The This Is Us showrunners have not publicly acknowledged that it was a mistake, which means that the significance of Kate’s ovulation test box plot has not been discounted.



