Katee Sackhoff Explains Why Playing Bo-Katan Was Scary

Between the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, the actress has played the character for 10 years, but bringing the Mandalorian to life on a live-action show turned out to be a tougher challenge than she expected.

In an interview, Sackhoff explained how despite knowing the character from the inside out, she still wasn’t prepared because she had never considered Bo’s physical appearance before.

“I honestly thought it would be easier than it was,” he said. “I didn’t do any prep work for my backstory. I’ve played Bo-Katan for 10 years. But I just memorized my dialogue. I didn’t really think about it.”

“I got to work on my first day and realized that it wasn’t going to be simple; that just because I knew Bo and just because I played her doesn’t mean that I moved like her.” “I didn’t know what her face would do and it was very scary because all of a sudden I showed up and said, ‘My God, I’m ready but I’m not ready.

“Fortunately, I went with Bryce Dallas Howard and she gave me this beautiful metaphor for Pinocchio, and literally this is how I felt. I felt like I had existed … that I had been a wooden child for so long and then everything was suddenly real and I did not know how to walk or speak or move or do anything ”.

The actress added that she was a bit terrified because Bo didn’t move like her, explaining that her character was incredibly stoic that her every move was purposeful and emphasizing that she really isn’t like that.

Likewise, Sackhoff made her Mandalorian debut in episode 4 of season 2, titled “The Heiress.” The surrender saw her and two other Mandalorians enlist the help of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to carry out a raid on an Imperial ship, in hopes of finding the Dark Saber that she accepted when she became the leader of her people. .

