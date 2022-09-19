Kate Winslet was hospitalized after falling on set in Croatia

According to representatives, Kate Winslet was taken to the hospital after an incident during the filming of Lee in Croatia. Winslet’s agents indicated in a health report that at the time, the actress went to a local hospital to make sure she was okay, but would return to filming this week as planned.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner will play photographer Lee Miller in the upcoming film, which details her life, including how she worked as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II. The film, directed by Ellen Kuras, will also feature actors such as Marion Cotillard from Assassin’s Creed, Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes actor, Death of Stalin star Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor from The Crown.

This week, during the filming of the upcoming historical drama “Lee, the star of the series “The Mare from Easttown” fell to the ground right on the set. Her representatives confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actress was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on set. According to her team, “Kate slipped and was taken to the hospital as a precaution required by the staging.” She’s fine and will be filming this week as planned.

Winslet has been associated with the role of Lee since 2015, and when she gave an interview about the project in 2021, the seven-time Oscar nominee stressed that this is not a biography. After a one-year break in her acting career, Winslet started talking about returning to the acting scene. Since her breakthrough performance as Rose, along with one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best roles in the ageless classic Titanic, Winslet has established herself through her extraordinary acting as a well-known name in the movie business. Winslet has starred in various films, such as the science fiction novel “Eternal Sunshine of the Pure Mind”, “Ammonite”, “Blackbird” and “The Mountain Between Us”.

Winslet also starred in Avatar: The Path of Water, the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, which broke records with its debut trailer and is due to be released in December. She was also praised for her role as homicide detective Mayor Sheehan in the HBO series Mare of Easttown, for which she won an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series in 2022.

Lee doesn’t have an official release date, but most likely it will start showing in theaters in 2023.