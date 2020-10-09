Kate Winslet suffered from “guilt” anxiety

Actress Kate Winslet recounted the harrowing moments she experienced a few years ago when she was a guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Kate Winslet has recalled her stressful experience on the Saturday Night Live show in the immediate aftermath of the Ashlee Simpson lip-syncing incident in 2004.

In a clip from the Hamptons International Film Festival series A Conversation With…, the Oscar-winning actress recalled one of the most stressful moments on the set of the long-running comedy sketch show at the time.

“When I did ‘SNL’ it was in the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after, ”Kate Winslet recalled in an interview.

“Let me tell you, that study was just a hotbed of anxiety,” Kate confessed.

The Titanic star continued, “There’s something from the opening monologue and they kept telling me, ‘Kate, we’re so sorry, but we don’t have it yet, give us a moment.

Kate Winslet went on to explain that she became concerned due to the delays in her opening monologue, which naturally did not calm the actress’s nerves and the show was getting closer.

“Friday comes when we have dress rehearsal, there is no opening monologue. I’m literally fucking myself. [I told them] ‘Guys please make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I’m doing,’ ”he said.

“They say, ‘Can you tap dance?’” Kate Winslet added, explaining that she took a three-hour rehearsal of a singing and tap routine before attending dress rehearsal. “And then we recorded the show live,” he laughed.

Kate Winslet didn’t want the ridicule that Ashlee Simpson went through

A week before Kate Winslet’s hosting debut in 2004, Ashlee Simpson was ready to perform her song ‘Autobiography’ on SNL when suddenly her pre-recorded song ‘Pieces of Me’ started playing before she brought the microphone to her mouth. .

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet’s upcoming film ‘Ammonite’ will premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs from Thursday to October 14, People reported. Do you remember the Ashlee Simpson incident on SNL? What do you think Kate would have done if she had forgotten her monologue?



