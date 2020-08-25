Kate Winslet has romance in the new movie

The trailer for the new film ‘Ammonite’ was released in English, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as a couple. The feature is based on the life of the paleantologist Mary Anning, lived by the eternal Rose of ‘Titanic’. In the plot, the fossil collector romantically engages with geologist Charlotte Murchison.

The trailer was barely released and has already set fire to social media. On youtube, the preview of ‘Ammonite’ already adds up to more than 12,000 views with just 2 hours of release.

This is a feature for those who enjoy period drama and films, as it takes place in the United Kingdom in the 1840s. ‘Ammonite’ will be shown for the first time next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. In Brazil, there is still no prediction of when the film will be released.

Watch the trailer



