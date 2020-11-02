Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s record in filming Avatar 2

Tom Cruise’s record was broken by Kate Winslet, who was underwater for more than 7 minutes under the water for Avatar 2.

Jon Landau, the producer of Avatar 2, posted a photo on his Instagram account last week and showed Kate Winslet, who received free diving training for underwater shots of Avatar 2 and worked underwater for minutes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet stated that she could hold her breath underwater for seven minutes and 14 seconds during these studies. This time period not only shows the boundaries of the famous actress, but also shows that she broke another famous actress record.

Photo of Kate Winslet from the Avatar 2 underwater shoot

Tom Cruise, one of the most recognizable faces of action movies, had to take free diving training for underwater scenes during the filming of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, and just like Winslet, he learned to hold his breath for minutes.

Tom Cruise, who managed to hold his breath for six minutes, thus managed to capture the Hollywood record in this regard. However, Kate Winslet broke the record of the famous actor by being submerged for more than 7 minutes on James Cameron’s Avatar 2 set.

Speaking of Avatar 2; 13 years after the first movie released in 2009 – without a new delay – James Cameron will once again sit in the director’s chair for Avatar 2, which will be released in late 2022. We will see names like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles of the movie.

Tom Cruise’s underwater scene in Mission: Impossible 5



