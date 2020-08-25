Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan fall in love in “Ammonite”

Ammonite will be the new film by Francis Lee. We got a production trailer with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

Ammonite is the new film by Francis Lee (Beautiful Country), which this time tells the true story of the love affair between paleontologist Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison. Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan will play the main roles.

The plot of the film takes place in the nineteenth century in England. The main character is Mary Anning, who gets into an affair with a young married woman named Charlotte. At first, the women can’t get along. Yet despite their class and character differences, both form an intense and passionate bond. Also in the cast: Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu and Fiona Shaw Watch the trailer: