Kate: Netflix Action Movie Gets First Trailer; watch!

Netflix released today (4) the first trailer for Kate, her new action movie. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey: Harlequin and her Fantastic Emancipation), the video shows an assassin seeking revenge on what may be her last mission.

Check out the trailer below:

Meticulous and with quirky abilities, Kate is a perfect assassin, who lives the height of her criminal career. However, she sees her life completely changed when she discovers she was poisoned while fulfilling a mission that targeted a Yakuza member in Tokyo.

Now, she has less than 24 hours to live and will need every second to get revenge on her killers. And as her body deteriorates, Kate ends up forming an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her previous victims.

The film is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman and the Ice Queen) and a screenplay by Umair Aleem (Operation Rescue). The production is by David Leitch, former stuntman, director of Atomics and producer of the John Wick franchise. In the trailer, you can see inspirations in both features.

The cast of the feature Woody Harrelson, Miku Patricia Martineau, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura, Michiel Huisman and Miyavi complete the cast.

Kate arrives on the Netflix catalog on September 10th.