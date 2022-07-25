Kate Moss Says She felt “vulnerable” and “scared” while filming Calvin Klein in 1992 with Mark Wahlberg

A gloomy reflection. Kate Moss spoke about the dark side of her modeling career.

Check out the best Kate Moss fashion looks that prove that great style knows no age

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs program, which aired on Sunday, July 24, Moss, 48, told host Lauren Laverne that she felt “objectified” while filming her famous Calvin Klein photo shoot with Mark Wahlberg in 1992.

“Not very good memories,” the supermodel said when asked to talk about a black—and-white ad showing her sitting topless on Wahlberg’s lap. “He was very macho, and it’s all about him. He had a large retinue. I was just this model.”

— Did you feel objective? Laverne asked, to which Moss replied, “Yes, completely. Both vulnerable and scared… I think they played on my vulnerability.”

The London native added: “I was quite young and innocent, Calvin liked it.”

Wahlberg, 51, also spoke out about the shoot, telling The Guardian in 2020: “I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing. I wasn’t very… worldly, let’s just say.

Also during her interview with Desert Island Discs, Moss spoke about testifying in the lawsuit of former Johnny Depp for defamation against Amber Heard.

Celebrities commented on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the libel case

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in honesty and justice,” she said. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell this truth.”

Moss, who dated the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star between 1994 and 1997, also fondly recalled their romance. She said that she even borrowed her motto “never complain, never explain” from Depp.

Moss took a stand in Depp and Heard’s lawsuit in May. At the time, she claimed that her ex-partner did not push her down the stairs amid rumors.

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before me. There was a downpour. Leaving the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back,” she told the court about the couple’s vacation in Jamaica in the 90s. “I was screaming because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me, carried me to my room and gave me medical help. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down the stairs.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Ups and downs over the years

The Kentucky native, who communicated with the 36-year-old Heard on the set of the 2009 film “Rum Diary,” sued his ex-wife for libel in response to an article she wrote for The Washington Post.

The Aquaman actress, who broke up with Depp in 2017, claimed in an essay that she had experienced domestic violence. Although Hurd did not name her ex-wife in the article, his legal team said there are parallels between Depp and her accusations. In the end, the jury ruled in favor of the “Dark Shadows” actor, awarding him $10 million in damages and $5 million in penalties.