Kate Middleton’s incredible homes before and after she became a royal — photos

Reports said the Duke and Duchess may consider moving to Fort Belvedere in Great Windsor Park, an 18th-century property that was once home to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

This house will be one of a long line of impressive houses in which the Duchess lived, even before she became a royal. From the student dorm where Kate lived while studying at St. Andrews University, where she first met Prince William, to the picturesque family home with her mother Carol and father Michael, discover all the houses where Kate lived…

Both Kate and her younger siblings Pippa and James Middleton attended Marlborough College, a co-educational boarding school in Wiltshire, as teenagers. Currently, living at the school, which has six houses for girls and six houses for boys, as well as five more mixed houses, costs more than £36,000 a year.

As a child, Kate lived in a £1.5 million property called Oak Acre in Bucklebury Village. Kate’s family moved into a large detached house when she was 13 years old.

The red brick exterior, Georgian style windows and gabled roofs ensure that it matches the aesthetics of the area. Outside there are manicured lawns, flooded flower beds and lots of trees. It is also located on one and a half acres of beautiful grounds.