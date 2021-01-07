Kate Middleton: William would warn of “Megxit”!

Would William have predicted the Megxit? Kate Middleton’s husband has reportedly warned his brother Harry before the couple make up their minds.

The departure of Meghan Markle and Harry has never caused so much ink to flow in the media, but also in public opinion. However, Kate Middleton’s husband would have had the flair …

Indeed, we learn in The Express that Harry’s brother allegedly warned his brother a few months earlier. The tabloid has made squeaky revelations about little Archie’s parents.

Indeed, the Duke of Cambridge has always been very close to his little brother. From a young age, the latter gave him big brother advice so that he did not repeat the same mistakes he made.

We therefore learn that the latter would have warned his brother by marrying the Suits actress. A close source has revealed that Kate Middleton’s husband has advised her brother to take his time before committing to Meghan.

The British tabloid reveals that William already had concerns about his brother’s couple. He thought their marriage was very rushed …

WILLIAM CAUTIONED HARRY WELL BEFORE MEGXIT

Unlike Harry, William took the time to get to know Kate Middleton well enough before asking for her hand. The announcement of their marriage was therefore very well accepted by the Royal family.

Harry didn’t even wait a year to ask for Meghan’s hand. Emily Andrew, correspondent for The Sun magazine had made revelations about Harry’s tastes.

She said: “William knew his brother Harry loved American stars, but he wanted his brother to take his time. Willilam told her brother that they didn’t know anything about her past life, her intentions, and who she really was. ” And that’s not all.

So William would have felt the wind coming over the future of his brother’s couple. As a reminder, when Meghan married Harry, she insisted on keeping her name Markle … A decision that did not please Queen Elizabeth.