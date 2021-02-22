Kate Middleton: William was mad at Harry after Megxit!

Kate Middleton and Prince William would still have the latest Sussex press release on the Megxit issue! Nothing is going well within the Windsor clan! According to the “Sunday Times”, Kate Middleton and Prince William would not have digested the recent Sussex press release on Megxit.

In 2020, Meghan Markle and Harry surprised the whole world by activating the Megxit! Tackled from all sides in the media, they would never have forgiven the members of the Firm for their lack of support.

To make matters worse, Archie’s parents didn’t get along with the Cambridge couple at all. According to some tabloids, Meghan Markle would not have supported the behavior of Kate Middleton towards her!

Behind the scenes, Prince George’s mum has reportedly done nothing to get closer to her sister-in-law. Others have also claimed that the two women are far too “different” to be intimate.

Like Prince William, Kate Middleton would have lived very badly in the exile of the Sussexes in the United States! If water has since flowed under the bridges, tensions would have been rekindled by the recent press release from Archie’s parents.

On February 14, the whole world was delighted to learn that Meghan Markle was expecting her 2nd child. In the process, the ex-star of the series “Suits” and Prince Harry also confirmed sad news for fans of the Windsor clan.

After 1 year of reflection, they still refuse to become active members of the royal family again! It was Buckingham Palace that broke the news.

Kate Middleton: her husband William angry with Harry after the Megxit!

THE SUSSEXES ANNATE KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM!

By remaining independent of the Windsor clan, the spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II therefore assured via a press release that the Sussex couple will no longer be able to “assume” their “responsibilities and duties which accompany a life of public service”.

To which, Meghan Markle and Harry responded on the Web: “We can all live a life of service. The service is universal ”.

But following their post, Kate Middleton and Prince William would have seen red. According to the “Sunday Times”, the eldest son of Prince Charles would have perceived this response as “insulting” and “disrespectful” to the monarch!

“We do not respond to the queen, it is so,” said a source close to the Firm. If Kate Middleton’s husband would be “furious”, he would still make efforts to calm things down with Prince Harry.

“It’s always tense (William) was very upset about what happened,” the indiscreet informant also added. “But he really wants his relationship with Harry to mend over time.”

For Angela Levin, Archie’s parents have indeed “crossed the red line”! “The Queen is a patient woman,” said the royal expert. “She loves her family. But his sense of duty takes precedence over his children and grandchildren ”. Case to be continued we tell you!