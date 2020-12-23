Kate Middleton: William makes her an adorable promise!

Prince William makes a beautiful promise to his sweetheart, Duchess Kate Middleton! We’ll give you more details.

Almost 10 years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said yes for life. But before sealing their union, Prince William wanted to make a promise to his darling, the future Duchess Kate Middleton.

On April 29, 2011, Prince William put the ring on the finger of his childhood sweetheart. Indeed, the two lovers had met on the benches of Saint Andrews University.

Their marriage was then watched by two billion viewers! Just that.

Aware of the responsibilities that accompany his role as heir to the throne, Prince William took his time choosing his wife. And Kate Middleton must have waited a long time before seeing him ask her for her hand.

PRINCE WILLIAM’S PROMISE TO KATE MIDDLETON

Thus, by marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton was preparing to become the wife of the heir to the throne. And that role comes with its share of responsibility and sacrifice.

But on this point, the young woman did not have to worry. Indeed, in an Amazon Prime documentary, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl returns to the subject.

She then explains that Prince William promised Kate Middleton that she would not have to stray from her own family to fit into the royal mold. “Once you get married into the royal family, you become a Windsor and that’s it. Well, it was different when Kate and William got married. »Explains Katie Nicholl.

“When William asked Kate to marry him, he made it very clear to her that she wouldn’t have to leave her family behind once she got married. »She adds finally. This is reassuring for the young woman! In fact, she is still very close to her family today.



