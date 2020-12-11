Kate Middleton was inspired by Princess Diana for kids!

Kate Middleton has always been inspired by Lady Diana. Prince William’s wife has chosen to bring up her children the Lady Di way.

Kate and William are exemplary parents to their three children. The British daily Express revealed that the young woman was inspired by the education that Lady Diana lavished on her children.

Indeed, Lady Diana’s son grew up in love and sharing. So much quality that the Windsor tries to instill in its three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Indeed, as the tabloid Express.co points out, “Diana has always been very tactile with her children. She always showed signs of affection to her children. ” And the tabloid went further in the confidences, comparing the actions of Lady Di to those of Kate Middleton.

According to the celebrity magazine, William’s wife would have similar character traits to Lady Di’s before. “Kate is as close to her children as Diana was. It’s obvious, ”the tabloid said. And that’s not all !

KATE MIDDLETON AND LADY DIANA HAVE MORE THAN ONE POINT IN COMMON …

Like Lady Diana, Kate Middleton is thus very involved with associations in England. In the Netflix report Diana: in her own words, Charles’s wife visited many hospitals. And she did humanitarian work.

Actions that Kate Middleton also wants to perform. A behaviorist has compared Lady Di’s attitudes to those of George’s mother.

He said: “Kate is close to her children. She communicates a lot with them, it shows. She wants her children to rise up. And she trusts them ”. And to continue: “Diana dressed her children in a similar way. So that they develop a strong sense of unity. And belonging. We find this in the children of Kate and William ”.

The tabloid has not hesitated to compare old photos of Diana and Kate from very different times. And it is clear that the two young women have the same poses and the same bond with their children.



