Kate Middleton: tribute to the Queen on Memorial Day!

This Sunday, November 8 for the “Remembrance Sunday”, Kate Middleton drew all eyes with her look. For the occasion, she also wore jewelry belonging to Queen Elizabeth II.

Yesterday, members of the Windsor clan gathered in London for the “Remembrance Sunday” celebrations.

Every year, the royal family meets at the Cenotaph to pay tribute to the memory of the soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives during the two world wars.

This year, the big absent from the ceremony were Meghan Markle and Harry. Installed in the United States since Megxit, the Sussexes are – to this day – no longer active members of the royal family.

In any case, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have responded alongside Prince Charles and the Queen. Since the start of the pandemic, the couple is more than ever on the front of the stage.

Faced with photographers, the Duchess of Cambridge has captivated journalists with her beauty.

Dressed in a pretty black coat, Kate Middleton once again focused on simplicity and elegance. And one small detail captivated the assembly.

KATE MIDDLETON FEELING BY THE QUEEN’S SIDE!

Yep, Kate Middleton had the honor to wear Queen’s jewelry for this big event! The specialists of the royal family are unanimous and won over.

Little Archie’s aunt did sport diamond and pearl earrings… which have belonged to Queen Elizabeth II for several years!

As a reminder, Prince Charles’s mother sported this pair during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

But this is not the first time that we see Kate Middleton with these pretty pearls. In 2016, she had chosen them during an official visit to the Netherlands.

As usual, the Duchess had once again shown elegance. We let you admire it!



