Kate Middleton: this cute shot with all of her kids!

On Instagram, a tender snapshot of Kate Middleton and William, surrounded by their three children, has been shared! We tell you more!

On Instagram, a loving snapshot of Kate Middleton, William and their three children has been shared many times.

Like most of us, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be looking forward to ending 2020.

In fact, with the holiday season approaching, the royal couple wasted no time in sending out their greeting cards. Yes, some of Kate Middleton and William’s entourage, as well as National Health Service staff, have already received said card! Luck !

And frankly, the Cambridge couple’s message, written on the back of that infamous greeting card addressed to members of the NHS, is just adorable:

“To all the amazing staff at the NHS we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year. We cannot thank you enough for your dedication and the sacrifices you had to make this year. We will always be grateful to you. ”

But the cutest is undoubtedly the photo chosen to illustrate this greeting card. By the way, it was so popular that it was shared many times on Instagram.

We tell you more!

THE ADORABLE SNAPSHOT OF KATE MIDDLETON AND HER CHILDREN ON INSTAGRAM!

Like every year, Kate Middleton and Prince William sent an adorable greeting card to their loved ones.

And frankly, we love the photo chosen by the royal couple, to illustrate their 2020 card.

Indeed, the Cambridges have bet everything on fall colors and rustic this year. We can therefore see Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis; sitting on hay bales, striking a pose in front of a pile of wood.

In short, a family almost like any other!

Charmed by this adorable shot, many fans of the royal family have therefore shared it on Instagram. Yes, it seems to be unanimous!

For those who haven’t seen it yet, we’ll leave it just below!



