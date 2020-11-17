Kate Middleton: The Crown fans see twice!

Kate Middleton fans have made a great discovery. Indeed, the Duchess of Cambridge has a double in the series “The Crown”.

Season 4 of The Crown arrived this Sunday, November 15 on Netflix. A highly anticipated series for fans of the streaming platform, therefore.

This new season traces the beginnings of the love story between Lady Diana and Prince Charles. The opportunity to know details of their meeting with unpublished testimonies, therefore.

On the bill for this season 4, we find Emma Corrin as Lady Di. And to play Margaret Tchatcher, the creator of the series has opted for Gillian Anderson.

Yet if there is one character that fascinates in this new season of The Crown, it’s the Kate Middleton lookalike.

The Daily Mail tabloid got its hands on a screenshot made by a fan of The Crown series. Indeed, in episode 6 of season 4, some internet users thought they saw Kate Middleton.

“Wait, but is it Kate Middleton we see as the crowd cheers Lady Di and her husband? “So I can’t believe it, she looks exactly like Kate … Coincidentally weird!” », Can we therefore read.

The British media therefore managed to obtain a screenshot on which we can clearly see the look-alike of the Duchess of Cambridge. It must be said that the resemblance is striking.

In the captured excerpt, the young woman, who is not Kate Middleton, greets Lady Di as she makes a quick stopover to greet her American fans, as was done at the time.



