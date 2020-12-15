Kate Middleton: Sister Pippa wants to get close!

Pippa Middleton would like to settle closer to her sister Kate Middleton before the birth of her second child! We tell you everything.

Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton wants to be closer to her.

Two years after the birth of little Arthur, Kate Middleton’s sister is expecting her second child. Indeed, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will become parents for the second time.

“This is great news in the middle of a difficult year. The whole family is in heaven. »Confided a source close to the royal family. Besides, Pippa Middleton would like to be closer to her sister to go through her second pregnancy.

In fact, according to some British media, Kate Middleton’s sister has already spotted an estate in Berkshire. You should know that this is where his parents Carole and Michael Middleton live.

But also the Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge with their three children. This is therefore an opportunity for Pippa Middleton to be closer to all her family.

KATE MIDDLETON’S SISTER HAS FOUND HER HAPPINESS

Kate Middleton’s sister has therefore already found the home she wants. Indeed, an estate priced at 1.6 million euros would have caught the attention of Pippa Middleton and her husband.

According to L’Express magazine, the estate that bears the name of Bucklebury Farm Park is located near the Middletons’ family home. But also next to the second home of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Besides, the Duchess of Cambridge had spent several months with the month Prince William in her parents’s estate. It was in 2013, after the birth of Prince George.

According to rumors, the house spotted by Pippa Middleton and James Matthews was put on the market last October. This was still withdrawn a few days later.

In any case, this is an opportunity for Pippa Middleton to be closer to her family and her sister. Case to be continued.



