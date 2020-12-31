Kate Middleton sad to give up on a New Year’s ritual!

Because of the pandemic and health measures, Kate Middleton will not celebrate the New Year with her parents this year!

Bad news for Kate Middleton. The Duchess will not be able to celebrate the New Year alongside her parents because of the health crisis.

On a daily basis, Kate Middleton is very family! She has a very close relationship with her sister Pippa and her brother James.

In addition, Prince William’s wife has always gotten along very well with her parents Carole and Michael. They are also very involved in the education of her own children.

This year because of the pandemic, some plans of the Windsor clan have simply been canceled! Like the traditional Christmas party in Sandringham.

And that’s not all ! Because of the new containment plan established in London, Kate Middleton and Prince William will therefore not be able to celebrate the 31st with their loved ones.

Usually they do it from elsewhere in Berkshire with the rest of the Middleton clan. Indeed, Carole and Michael Middleton own a pretty mansion in the village of Bucklebury.

KATE MIDDLETON IS GOING TO MAKE THE NEW YEAR ON HER SIDE!

To set an example, Kate Middleton and Prince William will certainly refrain from violating sanitary measures. As a reminder, the couple recently hit the headlines.

A few days ago, the Cambridges – accompanied by their 3 children – took a stroll in Norfolk with the Wessex.

Apart from this day, it is strongly recommended not to meet with more than 6 people. Walkers who passed them on the way did not fail to pin them via the “Daily Mail”.

“They were clearly breaking the rules of Covid. In my opinion, because they were new, from two different households, “said an anonymous source.

But also: “Obviously they were all having a fun night. You could say that the young royals had a lot of fun. ”

And he added bitterly: “I couldn’t help but think that there was one rule for them and another for all of us. It was really very blatant. ”

A scandal which Kate Middleton and Prince William would have done well. It’s up to them to rectify the situation!



