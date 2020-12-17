Kate Middleton revealed her family photo for Christmas!

This Wednesday, December 16, Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo with her husband and children for Christmas on Instagram.

On their Instagram account, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed their 2020 Christmas greeting card. The good humor of the children makes their fans crack!

Forgot to send their greeting card? Never ! Every year, Kate Middleton and Prince William send one to charities and other charities.

Indeed, the Windsors want to wish the new year to come. Thus, the couple often share very personal and family clichés.

In fact, Kate Middleton and Prince William have just unveiled a new one this Wednesday, December 16 on their Instagram account.

So, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable snapshot of their little tribe. George, Charlotte and Louis show off their best smiles.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, fans of the Royal Family could not ask for better. And for good reason, this shot is very cute.

So the parents and the three toddlers strike a tight pose. In a rustic atmosphere, they are displayed in front of wooden slices.

In any case, the three children are real stars on social networks. A royal expert, Judi James, assures us that “George’s smile and the expression in his eyes suggest a hint of shyness.” Like his father !

KATE MIDDLETON: IT MAKES THEM CRACK

The youngest of Kate Middleton and Prince William attracts particular attention. Indeed, the two-year-old little prince melts all their subscribers with his laughing smile.

In fact, the latter was noticed not long ago. Especially during his first steps on the red carpet with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

George and Charlotte’s little brother wore a cute blue jacket, way too big for her. And for good reason, he had stung it from George.



