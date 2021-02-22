Kate Middleton ready to have a fourth child with William?

For some time, it has been rumored that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wishes at all costs to have a fourth child!

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their 2nd child … Kate Middleton would she also be ready to expand the family with a 4th child?

The Windsor family is growing! Indeed, while Meghan Markle and her husband announced on February 14 that they were expecting their 2nd child … For their part, Kate Middleton and Prince William could also become parents for the 4th time!

Indeed, according to the magazine “Star”, the Duchess of Cambridge has “baby fever”. After spending a lot of time with her family, they would indeed want to expand theirs!

“She loves being with [her children] and wants to have one more”, even revealed a source close to Kate Middleton. This same person also added that “the time was perfect” to have another child!

So many statements that confirm that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle could be pregnant at the same time! Something to delight Elizabeth II! Indeed, before being queen, Her Majesty is also a grandmother!

Despite her increasingly insistent hallway noises … Neither Kate Middleton nor her husband have confirmed the arrival of a 4th child! There is only one more to see in the next few weeks if the belly of the Duchess rounds or not! Case to follow!

WHY KATE MIDDLETON COULD BE GOOD AND WELL BECOME QUEEN

It’s no secret that after the reign of Elizabeth II it will be the turn of Prince Charles and then Prince William to ascend the throne! Kate Middleton will therefore have a very important place in the monarchy!

According to the Mirror, when William becomes the King, it is quite possible that Kate will in turn become the Queen Consort! Besides, the latter will no longer be called Kate! She will then be called “Queen Catherine” …

Still according to our colleagues at the Mirror who explained that she could choose this new name more “appropriate” at the time of her coronation!

“The role of Catherine (Kate Middleton) is sure to change as she will be the wife of the Sovereign. There is no real constitutional role for a consort, just by tradition. She will be the country’s first lady, in terms of precedence. “Royal expert Marlene Koenig said.

A role that seems to fit for the mother of George, Charlotte and Louis. Indeed, unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton is ready to carry this very heavy weight on her shoulders without having the slightest fear!

Indeed, the wife of Prince William is already very close to her role as Duchess … So, if she becomes Queen Consort, there is no doubt that Kate will do her best to live up to the expectations of the monarchy.