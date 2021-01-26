Kate Middleton radiant in tartan to pay homage to Scotland!

Yesterday, Kate Middleton made a videoconference with caregivers who work in Scotland. And the Duchess made the buzz with her look.

This Monday, January 25, Kate Middleton took the opportunity to speak with the nursing staff at Ninewalls Hospital in Scotland. And Prince Harry’s sister-in-law was once again unanimous with her choice of dress.

For several years, Kate Middleton has brilliantly represented the Windsor clan. To date, it is also very popular across the Channel as a member of the Firm.

Discreet, little Archie’s aunt does her best to never spoil the image of the Crown. In this pandemic period, it is also increasing the number of videoconferences to support healthcare staff.

Yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke with the teams at Ninewells Hospital in Didee, Scotland.

As a reminder, Prince George’s parents have partnered with the NHS Charities Together & Tayside Health Fund. Together, they decided to have meals delivered to the evening shifts who constantly care for patients with Covid-19.

In short, a great initiative. And the food offered by the royal couple is 100% Scottish.

On the menu: Haggis, neeps and tatties! You understood correctly, the caregivers were able to feast with dishes which mainly contained the stomach of stuffed sheep accompanied by rutabagas.

But that’s not all ! As usual, Kate Middleton gave another lesson in style.

Attentive to the smallest detail, she obviously wanted to pay tribute to Scotland. Be careful, its look could give you ideas. The proof in pictures!

KATE MIDDLETON LOVES SCOTLAND!

Facing the camera, Kate Middleton showed off with a pretty red tartan dress. Her outfit also had an elegant white pointy collar that looked great on her.

In order not to change, she also bet on very discreet jewelry. And the Duchess preferred to let loose her dream hair.

On the Web, fans of the Windsor clan were numerous to validate his choice of clothing. And some also noticed that this was not the first time she’s worn this set.

Indeed, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law wore this dress in 2019 to participate in a lunch organized by Queen Elizabeth II during the Christmas holidays. A year later, she recycled it to make her last Royal Tour with Prince William.

As a true fashionista, Kate Middleton alternates looks according to her desires. But she always opts for sober and very elegant pieces.

But recently, she seems to want to get out of her comfort zone by betting on colorful and ultra trendy sets. Often sidelined because of Meghan Markle’s looks, would the Duchess want to take revenge ?! Case to follow we tell you.