Kate Middleton: Pippa is pregnant with her second child!

Happy news for Pippa, Duchess Kate Middleton’s little sister. Indeed, the young woman is now expecting her second child!

The royal family has grown over the years. While Kate Middleton already has beautiful offspring, so does her sister. So, Pipa is expecting her second baby.

This is news that will delight everyone! Pippa, the youngest daughter of the Middleton clan will welcome a new member to her little tribe.

Indeed, according to Page Six, Kate Middleton’s sister is expecting her second child. A news that her husband, James Matthews welcomes with joy.

This one and the main interested one of course, seem “enchanted” by this news which fills them with happiness. And that is understandable, after all.

At 37 years old, Philippa, or rather Pippa for close friends, lives happy days alongside her husband, a former racing driver. As well as their first born.

James put the ring on her in 2017, and since then they have married and bought a property in Berkshire, not far from the home of Kate Middleton’s parents.

PIPPA, KATE MIDDLETON’S SISTER PREPARES TO ENLARGE HER FAMILY

Kate Middleton must be very proud that her little sister is expanding her family. A happy event announced for the end of the year celebrations, it must be heartwarming.

“Pippa and James are delighted,” a source told Page Six. “This is fantastic news in this difficult year,” continues this close to the Pippa clan.

“The whole family is thrilled,” he told us. So we suspect that Kate Middleton was not the last to know in this whole story.

This despite the chaotic year to say the least. Between the Megxit, the return of scandals around Prince Andrew and of course, the Covid-19, even the royal family has not been spared.



